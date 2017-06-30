Sabahan to represent Malaysia in China singing contest

KOTA KINABALU: Sabahan Jacinta Chia will be representing Malaysia to compete in the grand final of the international Water Cube Cup Chinese singing contest in Beijing, China in August.

She is set to vie against aspiring singers from 37 countries at the global singing competition.

The 14-year-old Sabah Tshung Tsin Secondary School (STTSS) student has proudly won the second place for the Youth category in the Malaysia grand final of the Water Cube Cup singing contest in Kuala Lumpur on June 24 and earned herself a pass to compete at the international level.

She was one of the five Sabahans who were selected to enter the national-level Water Cube Cup singing contest grand final in an audition held at Oceanus Waterfront Mall in early June. Jacinta was the champion for the Youth category then.

The audition round in Sabah was organized by The Association of Malaysian Chinese Artistes and The Association of Malaysian Chinese Artistes, Sabah branch.

Following the national-level contest in Kuala Lumpur, Jacinta and at least two other fellow Malaysians will represent our country at the international Water Cube Cup singing contest. The competition is divided into the Youth category and Adult category.

Jacinta started having vocal trainings since the tender age of four and has been taking part, and winning, various local, national and overseas singing competitions. Last year, she even won a gold award in the Hong Kong International Youth Music Festival.

In an interview yesterday, Jacinta said she never expected to win an opportunity to represent Malaysia at the international Water Cube Cup singing contest in Beijing.

Nonetheless, she was confident about her performance.

Her goal is to make it into the top 10, which will boost her chance of winning the top three positions.

At the same time, she also hoped to gain valuable experience from the competition.

Jacinta will be heading for Beijing on July 20 to begin her three-week training prior to the grand final from August 4-8.

The Association of Malaysian Chinese Artistes, Sabah branch president Peter Chow said he would also fly to Beijing to give Jacinta moral support during the competition.