Sandakan man jailed for abusing two daughters

SANDAKAN: A 37-year-old local man was jailed for 12 months by the Magistrate’s Court here for abusing his two daughters.

Magistrate Faelly Jeffrey Lanjungan imposed the sentence on the accused under Section 31(1) (a) Children Act 2001 which carries a fine of not more than RM20,000 or a jail term of up to 10 years or both upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused was alleged to have beaten his daughters, aged 12 and eight, with a belt at around 3 pm on June 17.

Both girls sustained bruises on their bodies.

The court was told that the accused had regularly beaten both his children over small matters.

Acting on information and police report lodged by a complainant, the accused was arrested at his home in Kampung Pulau Nunuyan Laut at around 3 pm on June 22.

ASP Tan Hiap Wah prosecuted.