Special criminal court to hear first case

KUCHING: The special criminal court to handle cases involving sexual crimes against children will hear its first case on Tuesday (July 4).

Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the special court was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on June 22.

“The first case on July 4 will start in Putrajaya before it is expanded gradually to other states in the country to deal with sexual crimes against children,” she told a press conference after attending the ‘Majlis Bersama Raikan Aidilftri Indahnya Beraya’ at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building yesterday.

On the recent case involving the death of five-year-old Muhammad Hairi Amsyar Abdul Rahman from Felda Tenang, Hulu Besut in Terengganu, Rohani stressed those responsible would not escape prosecution.

“This case is still under police investigation and whatever case that involves children, we will refer to the Child Act (Amendment) 2016. We will not hesitate to take action against the perpetrator even if it involves the child’s father or mother. If we find out there is an element of abuse or any negligence, we will take action and also give cooperation to the police who are investigating in the case,” she said.

She added her ministry’s officers are monitoring the case closely and will ensure that the victim receives justice. The Batang Lupar Member of Parliament noted that family members suspected to be complicit in child abuse cases would also be charged.

“Under the Child Act (Amendment) 2016, there is a heavy penalty for perpetrators where if they are charged, they can be sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment, maximum fine of RM50,000 or both in addition to the Community Service Order (CSO),” she said.

It was reported that Hairi’s case came to light after an assistant health officer lodged a police report at Jerteh police station at 5.30am on Wednesday after finding the victim lifeless with marks on his body when he was brought to Besut Hospital by his stepfather at 3.30am.

The stepfather claimed the boy sustained bruises after he fell of his motorcycle during a ride. Police have since arrested a 38-year-old suspect, who has been remanded to assist with investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.