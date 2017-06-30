STAR information chief sues Mositun

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Solidariti Tanah AirKu (STAR) information chief Jeffrey Kumin @ John filed a defamation suit against PBS secretary general Datuk Johnny Mositun yesterday over an article published in The Borneo Post.

Jeffrey, 50, who filed the suit through Messrs Nurul Rafeeqa Marcel, said the statement by Mositun in the said article on May 27 this year under the heading “99% of STAR candidates to lose deposits” were understood to mean that he (Jeffrey) was an inexperienced political rookie and had no public or political credentials or experience, among others.

Therefore, Jeffrey, who is also the STAR Inanam Division chairman, sought damages, including exemplary damages from the defendant, an injunction to restrain the defendant whether by himself or by his servants including the officers or members of PBS from further publishing the said libel or any similar libel upon the plaintiff or STAR, statutory interest and costs.

The hearing on the case was fixed on July 31 at the Sessions Court here.