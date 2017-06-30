Court 

Teacher who splashed headmaster ordered to undergo mental observation

The accused covers her face as she is led out of court by a policewoman.

SIBU: The magistrates’ court here yesterday ordered a female teacher facing a charge of splashing hot water on the headmaster of a school in Lebaan, near here, to undergo mental observation in Kuching.

The accused, Kong Leh Kiew, 49, will be sent to Sentosa Hospital for a period of one month for the purpose.

She allegedly committed the offence in a classroom on June 16 around 10.30am.

The charge against her is framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, which provides a maximum three years’ jail, or fine, or caning, or any two of the penalties.

Magistrate Sofia S Sawayan fixed July 28 this year for further mention of the case.

