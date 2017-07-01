58 teams vie for Asajaya Unity Cup

KUCHING: The 51st Asajaya Unity Cup football championship kicked off on Thursday with 58 teams from Kuching, Kota Samarahan and Serian vying for top honours.

There were also teams from nearby districts such as Simunjan, Sebuyau, Sadong Jaya and Asajaya.

“The big number of teams joining the Asajaya Unity Cup proves that this tournament still has a place in the hearts of the local football enthusiasts,” said political secretary to the Chief Minister Buang Bolhassan.

Buang commended Kelab Bola Sepak Sambir Bistari for organising the iconic tournament in Asajaya and their continuous efforts to keep it going.

“Congratulations to the organising committee on their commitment.

“This championship makes the Hari Raya Adilfitri celebration in Asajaya merrier and different from other places.

“I also believe that it will contribute to the development of football in the state,” he said.

Buang also hoped that the championship would serve as a venue to unearth new talents to be groomed into calibre players for the Sarawak senior squad, President’s Cup and Youth Cup.

The champion in each category will receive RM5,000, a challenge trophy, champion’s trophy and medal where as the first runners-up shall get RM3,000, trophy and medals and the third placing RM1,500, trophy and medals.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is expected to officiate at the closing ceremony on July 9.