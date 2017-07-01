Games 

Age group chess tournament on July 3-5

KAPIT: A total of 156 competitors will be taking part in this year’s MSS Sarawak Chess Tournament on July 3-5.

It is divided into three categories – U-12, U-15 and U-18.

The participating divisions are Kapit, Sri Aman, Mukah, Betong, Miri and Kuching.

Meanwhile, MSS Kapit will be represented by Nur Irhamni Rabiatul, Nur Alieya Suzieyana, Nur Shafika Umar, Alialica Liana Impin and Eryannia Dania from SK Kampung Baru in the girls category.

The boys are Wong Yun Ngie, Yeong Wei Long and Shaun Ting Ching Heng and Alfred Tiong Chiang Han of SJK (c) Hock Lam and Mohammad Syed Afiq and Muhammad Ridwan of SK Kampung Baru.

SK Kampung Baru headmaster Sham Sepah is the team manager.  They will be  joined by coaches Ustaz Mohamad Faizal and Muhammad Afiq, and team officials Julis Ata and Ngu Ling Ching.

