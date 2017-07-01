Awang Tengah sees Miri as a catalyst for Sarawak’s growth and development

MIRI: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan believes that this city provides the impetus for the state’s growth and development.

He also observes that the people of Miri – the state’s second largest city after Kuching and with a population of 370,000 comprising the Iban, Malay, Kedayan, Chinese, Kelabit, Kayan, Kenyah and Lun Bawang communities – are able to live harmoniously with one another despite the differences in race, religion, language and social backgrounds.

In this regard, Awang Tengah emphasised the presence of Shell and other petroleum companies as being the attraction to many expatriates to work and live here – making this city a thriving cosmopolitan.

The economy of Miri, according to him, has been fuelled by timber and oil palm industries and later, by the services industry such as tourism and education.

He acknowledged that many natural attractions such as the Unesco World Heritage-labelled Gunung Mulu National Park and Loagan Bunut had truly made Miri a ‘Resort City’.

“With good land and air connectivity coupled with these beautiful natural attractions, Miri has positioned itself to become a premier tourism destination.

“The establishment of Curtin University Sarawak Campus, the Tanjong Lobang College, the Sarawak Teachers Training College, as well as the various technical and vocational institutions, has gradually transformed the city into an educational hub in the state’s northern region.

“All of these have contributed to the economic development of Miri, providing opportunities to our community in landing jobs and developing businesses. We would like to see the state economy progress continuously in line with our chief minister’s call of capitalising on the digital economy,” he spoke at the Aidilfitri 2017 gathering hosted by the Miri Malay Welfare Trust Board (LAKMM) here on Thursday evening, where he represented the Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Adding on, Awang Tengah also announced that the RM60-million Miri Biovalley Park next to Curtin University here is nearing completion.

“This park is going to be the centre for research and development towards commercialising our local products and resources. This, in turn, would also contribute to the development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”

On the Aidilfitri gathering, Awang Tengah lauded LAKMM on its effort to gather people from all walks of life to celebrate the occasion together.

“This occasion provides great opportunity for the guests to get to know one another.

“Therefore, we must ensure that such a culture would continue to be practised as this is the kind of power that we, the Sarawakians, have. The unity and cooperation between us would determine the political stability and ensure that everything planned for the development of Sarawak would be successfully implemented,” he said.

The VVIP guests at the event were Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib. Also present were Sibuti MP Ahmad Lai Bujang, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister of Transportation Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus.

Awang Tengah also took the opportunity to laud Taib on his contribution to the state, hailing him as the ‘pillar of peace, stability and racial unity in Sarawak’.

“The vibrant development taking place in Miri did not simply happen. We are very fortunate that the master plan for Miri was undertaken by none other than our own Head of State,” he added.

Meanwhile, LAKMM chairman Datuk Abdillah Abdul Rahim listed out several activities by the board including the building and maintaining of mosques and surau here – namely Masjid

At-Taqwa, Masjid Jamek Miri, Masjid Darul Ehsan of Piasau and Surau Darussalam Taman Bumiko.

“We will also build a new surau near the Pujut 7 area – a request by the Muslims there. The new surau will be located near the Sungai Miri Muslim cemetery at Pujut 7 and hopefully upon its completion, it would be another attraction in Miri,” he said.

Another project the pipeline is a religious school at Piasau.

“This school will be sited on a land owned by LAKMM and upon completion, it would become a primary school.

“The strong support from the Mirian Muslims would help us ensure that our plans would work out well in the near future,” he said.