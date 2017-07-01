Bowling challenge picks up pace after festive month

KUCHING: The Megalanes Skins Challenge for June-July has seen a slow response due to the Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya festive celebrations in June.

However, the masters qualifying (MQ) campaign has recently began to pick up the pace as bowlers return to their routine bowling schedule.

Specifically, the MQ standings for the 189 & Below category at Megalanes Sarawak is seeing tight competition for qualifying slots with the top six qualifiers separated by total of 29 pins, spearheaded by Angelo Koay with his total score of 577 pins, just four pins ahead of Eric Chong.

Nur Hazirah Ramli is currently in third place with her total of 567 pins which is merely two pins more than fourth place Lavinia Kho Jia Jie.

Nine pins further behind at fifth place is Asya Dania Azree with her total of 556 pins while Alfred Chong sits on sixth place with 548 pins.

The Megalanes Skins Challenge is divided into six categories namely 109 & Below, 149 & Below, 159 & Below, 169 & Below, 189 & Below and Open.

For the 109 & Below category, top four bowlers from each of Megalanes Adventure World and Megalanes Sarawak MQ standings will qualify for the finals, while for the 149 & Below, 159 & Below, 169 & Below, 189 & Below and Open categories, the top sixth bowlers from each centre will be competing in the finals.

Finals of the Megalanes Skins Challenge will be held at Megalanes Adventure World, King’s Centre, with the final for the 109 & Below category consisting of eight games, while the other categories will comprise nine games.

The date of the final for the 159 & Below category will be on July 24 while the final for the 109 & Below and Open categories will be on July 25.

Meanwhile, the 149 & Below and 189 & Below categories will have their finals on July 26 while the 159 & Below final will be held on July 28.