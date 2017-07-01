Sarawak 

Bukit Assek rep supports ‘school adoption’ idea to improve English

Raymond Tan, reporters@theborneopost.com

Irene Chang

SIBU: Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang welcomes the efforts of the state government to improve English proficiency among students.

Chang was commenting on the statement from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research, which is seeking cooperation from all 82 elected representatives to adopt a school in their constituency as a pilot programme to encourage teachers and students to communicate in English.

“We shall do our part to help in its implementation, especially when we have raised this issue in DUN (State Legislative Assembly) sittings a few times before. But before we can participate, we need to know in detail, how would the mechanism work,” Chang said.

The assemblywoman hoped for clearer guidelines, adding: “We need to know if we, the elected representatives, have the full authority and mandate to liaise, brainstorm and direct the adopted schools in the implementation of the programme.”

She asked if they as DUN members were given a free hand to suggest and organise activities for the implementation, and when an activity was hosted, whether there were funds for the schools.

“Why should speaking English be only restricted to outside classrooms? What about inside the classrooms, besides during the specific language classes when the respective language should be spoken?” Chang questioned.

She said to be successful, there must be teachers who could converse in English.

“Sadly, there are still many teachers who lack the confidence and the ability to speak good English. So if that is the case, how would this programme help?

“I, for one, am very willing and keen to help. But we must know more first so as to make sure this programme is successful.

“Perhaps the ministry should hold a workshop in respective towns to explain how it’s supposed to work.”

