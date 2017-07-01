Bursa Malaysia appoints director to subsidiaries

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has appointed Datin Mariam Prudence Yusof as nominee director to the Board of its subsidiaries, Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Bhd (BMD) and Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Clearing Bhd (BMDC).

Her appointment is effective July 1, 2017.

In a statement, the exchange said Mariam had over 30 years of experience in the securities industry and served as an executive director of the equity market of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd from 2006 to 2007.

“She was also the executive director of Dealing at MIDF Sisma Securities Sdn Bhd from 1997 to 2006 and is currently Chairman of SISMA Group of Companies and a Director of CI Holdings Bhd,” it added.

As of July 1, 2017, the Boards of BMD and BMDC will comprise three nominee directors of Bursa Malaysia, one nominee director of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group Inc, which owns a 25 per cent stake in BMD, and one independent director. — Bernama