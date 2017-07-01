Driver escapes before car bursts into flames

KUCHING: A 31-year-old driver escaped a fiery death after crashing his compact car into a safety rail along a monsoon drain in Taman Satria Jaya (BDC), causing the engine to burst into flames.

The flames engulfed the vehicle in a matter of minutes.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a call was received at 3.13am and a team of eight men from the Tabuan Jaya Fire Station mobilised to the scene, some 7km away.

At the scene, firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus managed to control and put out the flames.

After ensuring that the area was clear from any debris, Bomba wrapped up operation around 3.44am.

In an unrelated incident, a nine-year-old boy from Kampung Koran Empaneg, Serian was accidentally pierced on the left ankle by a fishing spear on Thursday.

According to Bomba, the boy was warded at Serian Hospital where he is being treated by doctors after Bomba personnel cut the spear with a boltcutter.