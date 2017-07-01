Elected reps urged to adopt a school in bid to improve English

KUCHING: All the 82 state elected representatives are expected to adopt a school in their constituencies to personally be involved in improving the proficiency of English among students.

According to a circular dated June 15, 2017, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research is presently seeking co-operation from all elected representatives to support the initiative, which will serve as a pilot programme to encourage teachers and students to communicate in English.

The same circular pointed out that the initiative had been successfully implemented in two schools, SK Ba Kelalan in Lawas and SK Ulu Lubai in Limbang.

“The role of all Ahli Yang Berhormat (elected representatives) is indeed important to ensure the success of this programme for the good of our students’ future,” said the three-paragraph circular.

The ministry said that it looked forward to all elected representatives’ commitment and personal involvement in the initiative.

Attempts to obtain more details on the initiative from the ministry failed as of press time.

Ba Kelalan assemblyman and state PKR chairman Baru Bian, when contacted yesterday, said SK Ba Kelalan had been chosen by the government to implement the initiative even before he was first elected as the representative in 2011.

He said he did not have details on what had actually been done at the school.

He, however, was aware that the school had won two international awards which came with monetary rewards.

“If I am not mistaken, one of the awards was given by the United Kingdom, enabling the school to earn a quarter of million (ringgit). The other is a Commonwealth award.”

He added that he noticed teachers at the school showed a high level of commitment in teaching their students.

Baru believed that a school could do a lot more for its students when it was given enough fund.

He said he had visited SK Ba Kelalan where he observed that teachers had put up technical and scientific jargons around the school to enable students to pick up the terms.

“Not only can you offer better opportunities for students to learn about insects, plants and even have a couple of bird-watching sessions, facilities and equipment of the school can also be enhanced,” he added.

He believed that with sufficient fund, schools can excel in the English subject and also register improvement in the overall performance.