Sabah 

Fire consumes squatter homes at sea in Tawau

Christy Chok

The fire destroyed a number of homes in the area. Photo courtesy of Bomba

TAWAU: Squatters living on makeshift houses on stilts at sea at Kampung Hidayat, Batu 4, had their homes destroyed in a blaze today.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a call alerting them to the fire at about 3.11pm, immediately rushing to five fire engines with 30 firemen from Semporna, Kunak and Tawau itself to the scene at 3.26pm.

The blaze was brought under control at about 5.11pm. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Victims of the incident are being temporarily housed at the nearby Al-Hidayat mosque.

 

