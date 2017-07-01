Forestry officer never pointed gun at suspected poacher – Mannan

KOTA KINABALU: A Forestry Department officer never pointed a gun at a suspected poacher, stressed Chief Conservator of Forests Datuk Sam Mannan.

In a statement released here yesterday, Mannan said the allegation, as reported on June 26 in a local newspaper, “is false news”.

It was reported that Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah Youth chief Raymond Ahuar stated that he had received a complaint from farmer Ngosoi Pengawot on June 20 over what was claimed as harassment by a group of Forestry Department (FD) officers.

Raymond said Ngosoi, who had lodged a report, was driving through the Tibow checking station from Kalabakan towards Nabawan with his 15-year-old son when he was stopped by officers at the checkpoint.

Raymond said he was told that Ngosoi was ordered to open his car bonnet and boot at gunpoint.

“The firearms, belonging to the department, are all in storage kept at the armoury at its headquarters since June, to facilitate the police’s inspection for the license renewal process. The allegation is therefore a complete lie, with perhaps the suspect hoping that random political interference will save his neck,” explained Mannan.

“He was caught at an Forestry Department anti-poaching checkpoint at Nurod-Urod Virgin Jungle Reserve, not far from Maliau Basin.

“A carcass of wildmeat was found in his four-wheel drive vehicle. A police report was then lodged by the department to enable it to take further action and released the suspect on bail,” he added.

According to Mannan, an investigation is being conducted, after which, the deputy public prosecutor will be consulted for a decision.

“The department is recommending prosecution given the severity of poaching in Sabah, particularly Sapulut and Kalabakan,” he added.

“The department is also registering a complaint with authorities on the serious false report and allegation made by certain people against the department for further action.

“This is a straight forward poaching offence that needs to be punished. Attempts to milk sympathy and emotions are therefore quite stupid, especially ones based on falsehood,” he emphasized.