Kuching FA to appeal trio’s ban

KUCHING: The Kuching Football Association will appeal the punishment handed on three of its players after they were penalised for violent conduct during the FAM Cup match against Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) at Stadium Negeri, Petra Jaya on May 20.

Kuching FA team manager Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said his association would be submitting a video recording to support their appeal to Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

“We will make an official appeal to FAM on the matter,” he said at the Hari Raya Open House at his residence on Thursday.

Mohammad Shafitri Salim was suspended for six months and fined RM10,000 for stepping on SAMB FC’s Hafizuddin Mohamad Said while Remenor Pit and Rafiezan Razali were each suspended for three months and fined RM5,000 for their conduct during the match.

The punishment for the three Kuching players came into effect on June 15.

Despite the setback, Fazzrudin is optimistic that his team would be able to cope with the remaining two group matches and advance to the next round.

“We are now thinking of a strategy to counter the absence of the trio as they are the key players in the team.

“No matter what, I am very confident with the capabilities of other players to bring us to the quarterfinals,” he added.

Kuching FA will next play PJ Rangers FC at the Petaling Jaya Municipal Stadium on July 9 before rounding up their preliminary round matches against Penjara FC at Stadium Negeri, Petra Jaya on July 16.