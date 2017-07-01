Man killed in car-trailer collision

SARIKEI: A man was killed in an accident involving a car and a trailer at Bulat Road, about 9km from here yesterday.

Sarikei District Fire and Rescue Department chief Suna Kaha, when contacted, confirmed that the deceased was the car driver identified as Ng Ing Wui, 28, from Saratok.

He said upon receiving a distress call at 2.34pm, his men rushed to the scene where they saw the victim pinned to the seat of his car which was crushed under the trailer inside the concrete drain by the roadside.

Based on initial investigation, it is believed that the driver of the trailer entered the opposite lane to overtake another car, when the heavy vehicle collided with the car driven by Ng.

“It took my men over one hour to extricate the victim from the car using various tools and machinery including an excavator brought in to lift the trailer off the car,” said Suna.

According to witnesses, Ng who was driving alone seemed to be heading towards Saratok.

Paramedics, who arrived at the scene later, pronounced Ng dead on site.

“They (paramedics) later handed his body to police,” said Suna.

However, it is still not known if the driver of the trailer – or those who might have been with him at the time of the incident – was hurt as none of them were at the site when the firefighters arrived.

“When his men arrived at the scene, they could not locate the driver of the trailer,” Suna said.