MBAM requests for extension for e-card registration

KUALA LUMPUR: The Master Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM) has appealed to the government for an extension for the e-card registration until Feb 15, 2018 to coincide with the closing date of the rehiring programme.

The association said it would seek the assistance of the Immigration Department of Malaysia to resolve issues pertaining to problems and delays in registering for the e-cards.

“We hope the government will consider to simplify the registration procedure to encourage more employers to come forth to register their illegal workers.

“In fact, MBAM strongly recommends that the government do not collect the RM600 upfront charges as agreed earlier for the rehiring programme during the e-card registration as it would impact the registration process,” it added. — Bernama

