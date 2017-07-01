Mental illness a ‘silent killer’, says psychologist

KUALA LUMPUR: Many perceive that mental health problems only refer to those who are insane or mad, but the fact is, depression and emotional disturbance can also lead to serious mental illness if not dealt with properly.

National Health and Morbidity Survey statistics in 2015 showed that one in three adults in Malaysia either consciously or unconsciously suffered from mental health problems. Psychologist Dr Adrian Lim described mental illness as a ‘silent killer’ and must be duly treated, more so when the sufferers are young individuals.

“Financial constraints, as well as family and career problems are among the key factors that contribute to the rise in mental health problems. These problems cannot be underestimated and need to be addressed promptly, as young people are the country’s next generation,” he told Bernama when contacted here yesterday.

According to him, many of his patients are those who have just begun their career but have fallen into depression and a sense of uselessness after failing to achieve their goals.

“They felt that the perception of family and society towards them had changed. A decade ago, the situation was different. Families were more understanding and did not put too much pressure on the younger generation even if they failed in their careers,” he noted.

Lim said apart from family pressure, economic factors also contributed to the increased mental stress among youths.

He stressed that the problem should be addressed urgently and various parties, especially parents and peers, should play a role by creating a more positive environment and avoid placing too much pressure on the individual. — Bernama