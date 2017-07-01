Sabah 

Mice infested restaurant ordered closed

Health enforcement officers issuing the closure order to the restaurant operator during the inspection at the premises.

KOTA KINABALU: A restaurant in Likas Plaza near here was ordered closed yesterday by the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) after complaints were received about the presence of mice at the premises.

DBKK’s City Environmental Health Department head, Robert Lipon said his department received the complaint in the form of a viral video recording through WhatsApp.

He said his department immediately carried out an inspection of the restaurant and found the complaint to be true.

“The inspection was conducted jointly by nine officers and staff members from DBKK’s Environmental Health Department and the Kota Kinabalu Region Health Department.

“Upon inspection, the restaurant received a very low hygenic score of 28.8%,” he said.

Robert disclosed that the closure notice was effective from July 1 until the authorities are satisfied that remedial action and cleaning of the premises have been made by the operator.

“The notification is issued under the Public Health Ordinance 1960 (Public Health Ordinance 1960),” he added.

