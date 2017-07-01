Pairin’s brother joins Warisan

KIULU: Crispin Datuk Kitingan, younger brother of Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan and Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, had never shown any interest in joining a political party even though he had been invited or asked about joining one.

But after his retirement as a Safoda senior officer, Crispin chooses to join Parti Warisan Sabah.

“I chose Warisan as my first political platform in February this year, neither PBS nor Star,” said Crispin in his speech during the Kaamatan open house at Kampung Mantob here, organized by the Kiulu Warisan Division headed by Jo-Ann Henley Rampas a few days ago.

Crispin affirmed that he is supporting Star’s struggle led by Jeffrey for the rights of Sabahans, especially about MA63 and 20-point.

“But Star, unfortunately, does not have support of the majority for the reasons best known by the people,” said Crispin who invites Malaysians in Sabah not to waste their time, energy and money in supporting a party that has no capacity to defeat the Barisan Nasional, what more to form the next government.

“After all, Warisan is fighting for the same cause but the party is the best platform to oust the BN-Umno led government,” he said.

Although Crispin had never joined any political party, he has been exposed to politics since the rules of Usno, Berjaya, PBS and now BN-Umno.

To Crispin, Warisan is a truly multiracial party that holds the principle of uniting the people of Sabah irrespective of race and religion.

He also believes in the leadership, the capability and the sincerity of the Warisan leaders under the leadership of Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and Darell Leiking in fighting for the rights of Sabahans.