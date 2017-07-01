Sarawak 

Porpoise found dead on Miri beach

The porpoise is believed to have beached itself.

MIRI: A dead porpoise was found washed ashore near Beach Republic here at about 5.30pm today.

The marine mammal, estimated to be about 1m in length, is believed to be a finless porpoise due to its lack of a dorsal fin.

The beached porpoise was not the first to be found dead in the area. A similar creature was found dead in the same manner at Piasau Beach last year.

Numerous cetaceans in the state’s surrounding waters are protected under the Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998 and threatened species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

What do you think of this story?
  • Sad (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of