Porpoise found dead on Miri beach

MIRI: A dead porpoise was found washed ashore near Beach Republic here at about 5.30pm today.

The marine mammal, estimated to be about 1m in length, is believed to be a finless porpoise due to its lack of a dorsal fin.

The beached porpoise was not the first to be found dead in the area. A similar creature was found dead in the same manner at Piasau Beach last year.

Numerous cetaceans in the state’s surrounding waters are protected under the Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998 and threatened species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.