Sabah cancels import licences for live animals from Sarawak following rabies cases

KOTA KINABALU: Following the three rabies cases reported in Serian, the Sabah state government has cancelled all the state licences issued by the Department of Veterinary Services and Animal Industry (DOVSAI) for the import of dogs, cats and other live animals from Sarawak or any infected areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Yahya Hussin, who is also Agriculture and Food Industry Minister, said that so far there are no cases of rabies reported in Sabah.

In a statement issued to the media, Yahya said that the three human cases of rabies were diagnosed in Serian by the Ministry of Health.

“I believe that this is the first reported case in East Malaysia and I am relieved to say that Sabah is still free from rabies. In this respect, I have instructed the Department of Veterinary Services and Animal Industry (DOVSAI) to step up monitoring and take vigilant measures to prevent entry of live animals especially dogs and cats,” he said.

He added that to stress on the seriousness of this situation, all licences issued by DOVSAI for the import of dogs, cats and other live animals from Sarawak or any infected areas are now cancelled or voided and will be denied entry into Sabah.

“I believe that all entry points have been notified to tighten veterinary inspection. I urge the Health Department to continue their collaboration with DOVSAI to report all cases of humans bitten by dogs.

“I also urge the public to report any suspicious dog behaviour to the nearest DOVSAI office, particularly at border towns,” Yahya said.