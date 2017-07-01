SMEs urged to make use of campaign to boost sales in Australia

KUALA LUMPUR: The small and medium enterprise (SME) sector in Malaysia has been urged to grab opportunities to create new sales channels, capture new markets and expand their client base through the ‘Now! In Season’ (NIS) campaign.

NIS, a global campaign by the Victorian State Government and Horticulture Innovation Australia, aims to promote various Australian fresh fruits and vegetables at their peak quality and availability.

Commissioner to South-East Asia, Government of Victoria, Australia, Brett Stevens, said Malaysia imported A$5.3million (RM71.3 million), or 871 tonnes of Australian fruits, in 2015.

He said between 2011 and 2015, the value and quantity of imported Australian fruits grew by approximately 30 per cent per annum respectively.

“This is a clear demonstration of the high demand for top quality Australian produce in a very competitive market. We expect the growth to further increase due to this campaign,” he told Bernama in an email interview recently.

Stevens said throughout the year, the Now! In Season campaign will educate consumers on the seasonality of the commodities, health and nutritional benefits of Australian produce as well as how to select and store the seasonal commodities.

The campaign involves four seasons — summer fruits and cherries (December-March), grapes (April-June), citrus (July-September) and veggies (year-long).

He said Malaysians can look forward to more premium quality, healthy and safe Australian produce this year as a new campaign takes off at leading retail outlets.

“In the first year of the campaign in Malaysia, we are investing resources to really create this awareness and among participating retailers, including AEON, Isetan KL, Jaya Grocer and Village Grocer.

“We will be expanding this list and our reach as the programme gains momentum, both on the supply side (sourcing/growers) and demand side (retail),” said Stevens.

He said Malaysian SMEs are also able to take advantage of the NIS campaign by leveraging on the education and promotional campaigns that are being delivered within the country.

“Malaysian consumers are sophisticated buyers, with a desire to learn more about the provenance of their food. People want to know where it is from and how it is grown.

“Consumers are increasingly health conscious and looking for nutritious, quality and safe products to feed their families and Australian produce is able to offer this,” he said. – Bernama