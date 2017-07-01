Taib, Abang Johari guests-of-honour at Masing’s Gawai closing do

KUCHING: A Gawai closing ceremony held at Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing’s residence in Jalan Ong Tiang Swee last night was attended by the state’s top leaders.

Head of State Tun Pehin Seri Abdul Taib Mahmud and Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg were special guests of honour.

Masing called the event ‘Gawai Raya’ because Hari Raya which is observed by Muslims the world over was still on-going.

“We would also like to acknowledge the ongoing Hari Raya celebration. This is how we show appreciation for each others’ culture in Sarawak,” he added.

A ‘Miring’ and rolling-of-mat (Ngiling Bidai) ceremony was also held during the event to mark the closing of the Gawai celebration.

State cabinet ministers, assistant ministers, MPs, assemblymen and local community leaders were also present.