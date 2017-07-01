Three children in Serian severely ill from rabies after dog bites – Health DG

KUCHING: All three children infected with the rabies virus are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) intensive care unit and are reportedly severely ill.

The three, from Serian district, tested positive for the virus following lab tests yesterday.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement said the Health Ministry’s Disease Control Division on June 29 received a report from the Sarawak Health Department regarding these three cases.

He said the victims – aged four, six and seven years old – were initially admitted to SGH for an unusual presentation of viral encephalitis.

The first case involved a four-year-old boy from Kampung Paon Sungai Rimu, who was treated as an outpatient at Klinik Kesihatan Balai Ringin on June 5.

However, his condition worsened and he developed difficulty breathing with intermittent abnormal slightly aggressive behaviour with a fear of bathing and drinking fluids (hydrophobia). He was bitten by a dog about two to three months prior to showing symptoms of the virus.

The boy was warded at Serian Hospital on June 9, before being referred to SGH for further treatment.

The second victim was his six-year-old sister, also from the same village. Her symptoms started with a fever on June 12 and she was brought to Klinik Kesihatan Balai Ringin two days later.

She was then admitted to Serian Hospital on June 15, before being transferred to SGH the next day for further treatment.

The Sarawak Health Department is currently trying to determine if she has had a history of dog bites.

The third case, a seven-year-old girl from Kampung Lebur, Gedong, developed a fever on June 23 and was brought to Serian Hospital but treated as an outpatient.

However, her condition worsened as she started showing changes in behaviour with aggressive tendencies and signs of hydrophobia.

On June 28, she suffered from seizures at home and she was brought straight to SGH by her parents. She was reportedly bitten by a dog a month before the symptoms began to appear.

Noor Hisham explained that rabies is a disease caused by the lyssavirus transmitted from animals such as rabies-infected dogs.

The virus is transmitted through bite wounds, saliva, or any bodily liquid and tissue from the infected animal making their way into open wounds.

The incubation period for rabies is between three weeks to two months after the transmission of the virus. There is almost no chance of survival once the victims develop the disease.

Following the incidents, Noor Hisham said the Sarawak Health Department has implemented control and prevention steps such as opening operations room to monitor the situation and control the outbreak, strengthening wild animal bite surveillance and providing a sufficient stockpile of rabies vaccine.

On behalf of the Health Ministry, Noor Hisham is also advising members of the public living in Serian district to take preventive steps, such as getting immediate treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital if they were bitten by an aggressive pet or stray dog.

He also asked dog owners to ensure their pets get anti-rabies injection at the nearest veterinary clinic and prevent any contact with stray dogs.

If the pet dog is found ill or showing signs of atypical aggression, he said the dog owners must immediately refer their dogs to the nearest vet and report the matter to the local offices of the Veterinarian Services Department.

“Please report to the local authorities or councils if there are many stray dogs in your area. Always maintain high personal hygiene by washing your hands with soap after you come in contact with your pet dog,” he said.

He said the Health Ministry also wished to remind those living in districts close to the border with Indonesia’s province of Kalimantan to report any incidents of dog bites.

“The Health Ministry will work closely with the Veterinarian Services Department and other relevant agencies to ensure the spread of rabies stays under control, and to ensure no further transmission of the disease,” he said.