Trust board receives contributions from two corporate bodies

MIRI: The Miri Malay Welfare Trust Board (LAKMM) received financial contributions worth RM60,000 from two corporate organisations here recently.

Naim Group handed over RM50,000 to the board, while Samling Group presented RM10,000.

The presentation was witnessed by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud during an Aidilfitri open house hosted by the LAKMM, which he attended together with his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

At the function, Taib also presented certificates of recognition to the former chairman, deputy chairman and trustees of LAKMM.

Naim Group was represented by its senior general manager Charles Bateman, while Troy Yaw Chee Weng was present on behalf of the Samling Group.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and his wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, Sibuti MP Ahmad Lai Bujang, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister of Transportation Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus.