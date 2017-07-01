U Mobile’s NSA termination with Maxis may negatively impact profit margins

KUCHING: U Mobile Sdn Bhd’s termination of its network sharing and alliance agreement (NSA) with Maxis was an unsurprising development in analysts’ view, but this may negatively impact Maxis’ profit margins.

In an announcement filed on Bursa Malaysia, Maxis revealed that Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd (MBSB) had received a letter from U Mobile terminating the NSA pursuant to a termination for convenience option available to U Mobile under the NSA.

“The termination will take place in stages over a period of 18 months with completion on December 27, 2018,” the group said.

“The termination of the NSA is not expected to have a material effect on the consolidated financial results of Maxis for the financial year ending 2017.”

Despite U Mobile not spelling out the reasons of termination of the NSA with Maxis, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) was not overly surprised given the former’s network usage and efficiencies are set to be improved significantly from July onwards.

“Besides, U Mobile has been building its ownnetworks and expands its network coverage aggressively over the past few years,” Kenanga Research.

“All these would allow U Mobile to expand its market share efficiently under its own-network and narrow the network gap against the big boys.”

Following the termination, the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Reseasrch) viewed that Maxis may have difficulty in looking for another mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) to fill the network capacity vacated by U Mobile.

“This may negatively impact Maxis’ profit margins,” it opined.

According to Kenanga Research, U Mobile has contributed decent aggregated revenue of circa RM1 billion to Maxis’ top-line over the past five years.

Maxis has received circa RM335 million turnover from U Mobile in financial year 2016 (FY16), where the research arm reckoned the strong performance was mainly driven by its enlarged market share.

Kenanga Research noted that the non-top three mobile market share has surged from circa two per cent as of the fourth quarter of current year 2011 (4QCY11) to 23 per cent in 4QCY16, which the research arm believed U Mobile, the fourth-largest mobile operator, was the key beneficiary.

The absence of U Mobile contribution is expected by Kenanga Research to reduce its Maxis’ FY17E-FY18E turnover by 0.9 per cent (half-year impact) and 3.3 per cent, respectively.

“Having said that, on the flip side, the termination of the NSA could free up some network capacities to Maxis, which in-turn could generate some savings on its network operating costs,” the research arm said.

Overall, MIDF Research applauded the group’s effort to retain the group’s postpaid and prepaid average revenue per user (ARPU).

However, the research arm believed that the strategy has negatively impacted the potential growth in the group’s postpaid and prepaid subscriber base.

The research arm was of the opinion that the dwindling subscriber base would place Maxis in a difficult position to meaningfully grow the group’s service revenue and maintain a healthy profit margin.

“Meanwhile, Maxis’ attractiveness as a dividend play stock has also waned due to the changes in its dividend payout policy,” MIDF Research said.

“Based on the current dividend policy and cash generating capability, we view that dividend yield would come in below four per cent.”

As the research arm did not see plausible rerating catalysts in the foreseeable period, MIDF Research maintained its ‘neutral’ recommendation.