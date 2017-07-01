Uggah: Appreciate contributions of past leaders

SPAOH: The contributions of past leaders towards the development of Sarawak, especially in improving quality of life in rural areas, must be remembered and appreciated.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said these past leaders include former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang who had contributed much to the development particularly in Betong Division.

“We are very thankful to our former deputy chief minister (Jabu) for his contributions and guidance to develop Betong, and other areas in the state.

“He (Jabu) had contributed a lot to development in Saribas area including Spaoh,” he said when officiating at the Betong parliamentary-level Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at Kampung Spaoh yesterday.

Uggah, who is also Betong MP, said many positive changes could be seen in Betong Division when compared to the past.

“We also thank former chief ministers Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem for their development-oriented policies which brought progress and modern lifestyle,” said Uggah, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman and also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development.

On another matter, Uggah called on the younger generation to preserve the inter-racial harmony which had been practised by their forefathers.

“We have been living in harmony all this while and I hope this will continue to be practised to maintain the unity among races,” he said.

Some 2,500 people attended the function to jointly celebrate Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Also present were Jabu and Saribas assemblyman Mohamad Razi Sitam.