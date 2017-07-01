Ulu Lemanak villages to finally have 24-hour electricity supply

LUBOK ANTU: Twelve Iban longhouses in the Ulu Lemanak area here will finally be able to have electricity supply to their homes thanks to a rural electric supply project initiated by the government in the area recently.

According to Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyalau Badak, the RM12 million project will provide electricity to areas stretching from Berenggang junction to Telinting (Rumah Anding).

Speaking to The Borneo Post yesterday, he said the project was expected to be completed in 2018.

“For years I have been trying to get electricity to this area and I finally succeeded. I hope the people of Ulu Lemanak will finally get what they have been longing for all these years which is electricity supply,” he added.

The absence of road connectivity to the 12 longhouses has made it impossible for contractors to construct electricity supply infrastructures to the area before this.

Now that the 12 villages have a road linking them to the outside world, it would thus be easier for other infrastructures to be implemented in Ulu Lemanak.

Meanwhile Nyalau led hundreds of villagers in a special ceremony to erect the first electric pole for the Ulu Lemanak rural electricity supply project recently.

After the initiation of the project, Nyalau hoped that folks in Ulu Lemanak would realise that only the Barisan Nasional (BN) government could bring development to the people.

Also present during the event were local community leaders and village (longhouse) chiefs.