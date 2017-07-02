200 houses razed in Tawau

TAWAU: About 200 houses were destroyed and two persons were injured when fire swept through Kampung Hidayat squatter settlement at Jalan Apas here yesterday.

Tawau Fire and Rescue Department operations chief Faisal Ahmad said another 50 houses were gutted in the fire which broke out around 3pm.

A 19-year-old youth was injured when he fell from the roof of a house while a 15-year-old girl suffered shortness of breath due to smoke inhalation.

The Fire and Rescue Department sent 30 firemen in five fire engines from Semporna, Kunak and Tawau to the scene after receiving a call at 3.11pm.

They found it difficult to bring the fire under control due to low water pressure but managed to do it by about 5pm with water obtained from a nearby timber factory.

A victim, Saiberah Shukir, 54, said she heard someone shouting: “Fire, houses on fire,” when she was having a nap alone in her bedroom.

She quickly ran out from her house and saw dark smoke coming from some houses. She then took her valuables and ran out from her house as fire destroyed her kitchen.

Another victim, Ahmad bin Razak, 24, said he had to carry his 18-month-old sister who was sleeping in the living room while his mother carried their valuables.