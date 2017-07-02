Authorities focused on containing spread of rabies

KUCHING: Sarawak will be focusing on measures to contain the rabies virus to avert further spread of the disease.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said a meeting involving two government agencies and a non-governmental organisation (NGO) will be called tomorrow (July 3) to discuss strategies to contain the disease.

The agencies are the Department of Veterinary Services, state Health Department and Sarawak Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals (SSPCA).

“We are focusing on how to contain the virus, which has been confirmed by the Health Department. My department is now focusing on the source as well as the strategy to stop it from spreading to other areas,” he said when met by reporters at Pullman Hotel here last night.

Uggah, also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, said he had not been briefed on the source yet.

“I have not got the report yet. It (the source) should be made known after the meeting on Monday.”

He pointed out that determining the source “is the most critical part” which would enable the authorities to contain the disease.

On Sabah’s precaution by preventing the entry of live animals, especially dogs and cats, he said the neighbouring state “is free to decide” on the matter.

Asked whether there is any significance on the ban, Uggah said: “Well, in terms of threat, it’s very minimal. But there might be some problems with some individuals who want to bring their own pets, especially dogs into Sabah.”

He advised the general public to visit the hospital if they suspected that they had come into contact with or have beenn bitten by dogs.

He assured that the hospital will take necessary action to assist the community.

Asked if the authorities would consider culling stray dogs to stop the spread of the virus, Uggah said: “We are discussing possible options with the SSPCA.”