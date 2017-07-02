Aye to school ‘adoption’ policy for English proficiency

KUCHING: A state government initiative requiring elected representatives to adopt a school in their respective constituencies to improve English language proficiency among students has received support.

The initiative mooted by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research will serve to encourage teachers and students to communicate in English outside the classroom.

“It is a good initiative. Why not give it a try? I believe this effort will not interfere in or change the current syllabus in all schools,” Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs Abdullah

Saidol said when contacted yesterday.

“Perhaps each YB (elected representative) will have to meet English teachers to come up with some interesting activities that will encourage students to be interested in improving their proficiency in English.”

The Semop assemblyman said he “is fully motivated to support the initiative”, although he had

yet to decide which school to adopt.

“Probably I will meet all the heads of the 21 primary schools and two secondary schools in my constituency to get some ideas and feedback,” he said.

He expressed confidence that English teachers in the country can speak and write well in English.

“Being a Malaysian, I believe every citizen can speak and understand our national language well. But if our young students also have a good command of foreign languages, especially English from the early stage, it will equip them with the extra ability to gain so much more general knowledge, beyond what they learn in school,” he added.

Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman described the move as “a great initiative to prepare our students to have that competitive edge and be more marketable in the future”.

He said students would have access to a wider range of subjects with a better command of the English language as many books and films are English.

“Even though English is not the most widely spoken language in the world, I think it is the most dominant language used across the globe and in business communication.

“Most importantly, many books and films are published and produced in English. Our students can have better access to and understanding of an abundance of knowledge,” he said.

Fazzrudin said there are 14 primary schools and 11 secondary schools in Tupong constituency.

“I’m excited to be a part of this programme. I have a few schools in mind but would decide later,” he said.

He suggested the ministry introduce a module allowing the selected schools to have ‘radio stations’.

“What would be fun is for the selected school to have its own so-called ‘radio station’, which broadcasts news, achievements, developments of the school activities, using the school’s internal PA system, managed by the students themselves.

“Providing a platform for our students to be commentators during school sports events or any other events would also be a fun way of getting students to familiarise themselves with English,” he said.

He added that a club could be formed for the school to carry out the proposed activity.

Based on his observations, Fazzrudin said students in his constituency can converse quite well in English.

“Level of proficiencies vary. In one school, we have excellent students in English and we also have students who need extra effort.

“It varies among schools as well. But the efforts shown by all students are fairly good overall,” he added.

Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnichal Rayong Ngipa also backed the initiative and said he has a school in mind.

“I encourage the use of English as the medium of speaking in the school. I really support the idea of using English in their daily conservations in the adopted school,” he said.

Rayong added there are 18 primary schools and one secondary school in his constituency.

Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei said he appreciated the fact that opposition elected representatives have also been invited to participate in the programme.

“This is a respectful move towards a democratic system. However, I must say that the invitation letter (circular dated June 15, 2017) discloses too little on the details of the programme and how we as the elected representative can help to make the programme a success,” he said, adding a long-term plan should be put in place.

“Therefore I am concerned about how it is to be done rather than whether it has been done,” he said.

Wong said he plans to ‘adopt’ SMK Kuching High in his constituency for a start.

“We need more details so that we can help to make such a programme a successful and a long-term one,” he added.

According to the circular, the initiative has been successfully implemented at SK Ba Kelalan in Lawas and SK Ulu Lubai in Limbang.