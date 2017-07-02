CM: Investments in tandem with digital economy

SIBU: The hugh investment in Sarawak’s education sector through private institutions of higher learning is aimed at producing globally knowledgeable younger generation.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said this was in line with the state’s policy of setting up a digital economy as a way to spur the economy.

“The government, through Sarawak Foundation, has invested immensely in University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS), Curtin University Sarawak, Swinburne University Sarawak, Sarawak Skills’ Development Centre (PPKS) and other learning institutions to provide quality education to the young generation.

“This is also related to the digital economy which I have introduced to spur the growth of our economy if we are smart enough to dominate it and translate it through the roles of global younger generation,” he said when addressing Sibu Divisional-level Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering at RH Hotel here on Friday evening.

Touching further on digital economy, Abang Johari, who is also Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, said by having high speed Internet agriciculture produce could also be easily marketed abroad.

“We want a quantum leap in our economy and digital economy is one of ways to achieve it. We have allocated RM1 billion to upgrade the internet speed and ICT infrastructure so that connectivity would be without buffering,” he said.

He also said the education sector in the state would continue to be strengthened.

“This is our struggle so that Sarawakians could become skilful and smart and who can help to develop the state further.

“This is our investment to make Sarawak progressive by 2030,” he said.

On the setting of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research in the state, he said it was meant to stabilise the state’s education system.

Although education is basically the responsibility of the federal government, Abang Johari said the state would, nevertheless, chip in without waiting for funds from the federal government.

“You know very well that education is universal; that there is no boundaries for education as long as you are there and you can learn new knowledge.

“This is a comprehensive matter and it’s not just the federal government’s responsibility but a shared responsibility.

‘Besides, the creation of our own education ministry would enable us to see to it that dilapidated schools in rural areas are repaired and rebuilt and our education system is improved further,” he said.