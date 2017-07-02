Sarawak 

Cops arrest masseuses and customers, seize drugs

SIBU: Three Chinese nationals working as masseuses were arrested at their workplace along Bank Road here on Friday afternoon.

Arrested with the women were two local men, whom police believed were the customers.

Also seized were substance suspected to be ketamine and marijuana, which might have belonged to the men.

The women are aged between 29 and 42, while the suspected customers are 21 and 37. Urine test on them were positive.

Police are now working on the cases, including one for drug possession.

However, they have not revealed the amount of the substance seized.

