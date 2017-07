KUCHING: Former Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Daud Abdul Rahman has passed away today.

He was reportedly admitted to hospital after complaining of stomach pain on Thursday.

According to his daughter, Siti Masitah, Daud died of a heart complication while undergoing treatment.

He was 65 years old. Daud leaves behind his wife, Datin Noraini Hussin and three children.

Developing story, more to follow