Fire rages through houses in Tawau

TAWAU: A huge fire raged through Kg Hidayat, Batu 4, Jalan Apas here yesterday.

However, the number of houses and victims have yet to be known until further announcement from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department.

The department received a distress call at about 3.11pm and sent five fire engines with 30 firemen from Semporna, Kunak and Tawau to the scene at 3.26 pm. Firemen found it difficult to put out the fire due to low water pressure but managed to control the fire at about 5.11pm.

A victim, Saiberah Shukir, 54, said she heard someone shouting: “Fire, houses on fire,” when she was having a nap alone in her bedroom. She quickly ran out from her house and saw dark smoke coming from some houses. She then took her valuables and ran out from her house as fire destroyed her kitchen. Another victim Ahmad bin Razak, 24, said he had to carry his 18-month-old sister who was sleeping in the living room while his mother carried their valuables.