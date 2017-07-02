Good Samaritans bring cheer to children at Nur Murni welfare home

KUCHING: The Nur Murni welfare home here received donations and free cleaning service yesterday, thanks to the efforts of Good Samaritans.

During the event, the home received visits from the Good Samaritans who brought food items and clothes for its residents.

A team of Community Fire (Bomba Kumuniti) personnel came to clean up the home.

According to social activist Manjeet Sidhu, this is one of the efforts of social activists like her to help the home which is in need of a clean environment as all of its residents are children under seven years old.

“I and my friends who are also social activists decided to improve the conditions of this home in whatever way we can. It brings us great pleasure to help these children,” she added when accompanying the Good Samaritans during their visit to the home.

She revealed that the home’s compound was also cleaned up and cleared, thanks to the efforts of local councillor Jong Tien Kiong.

“We use our manpower (from Padawan Municipal Council) to spruce up the compound outside this home,” said Jong.

Registered with the Welfare Department, Nur Murni welfare home currently houses 28 children who are under seven years old.

It has three staff working and living full time at the home.

Children living at the home are either orphans, children of single parents, needy families or from families with troubled background.

Located at Taman Shing Yu, Jalan Batu Kawa, the home has been operating for about two years now.