Man arrested for assaulting wife at eatery

KUCHING: A man was arrested for assaulting his wife at an eatery in Demak Laut here.

The 36-year-old lorry driver was picked up by a police team (D9) from Kuching District police headquarters (IPD) and placed under remand yesterday to facilitate investigation under Section 323 and 506 of the Penal Code. On Thursday, the Indonesian woman working as a waitress was allegedly beaten by her husband, leaving her with chest pains and torn pants.

The beating is said to have occurred around 8pm, when the man confronted her at the premises and elbowed her on the left side of her chest, pulling her shoulder and causing her to fall.

He had also threatened to kill her by slashing her throat.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai confirmed the case, saying that initial investigation revealed the suspect’s abusive act was due to jealousy over suspicions that his wife was having an affair with another man.

The victim has been referred to Sarawak General Hospital for a medical examination.