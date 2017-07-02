Nancy concerned over state of schools in Batang Sadong

KOTA SAMARAHAN: More schools in Batang Sadong parliamentary area are in need of renovation and upgrade.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri is looking forward to work closely with all school officials and board to look into the situation.

The government always gives priority to education which is why she is looking to improve the conditions of all schools in her area.

Nancy Shukri who is also Batang Sadong MP says the government is committed to giving the best when it comes to education.

“One of the things the government can do to help is to build or upgrade the infrastructure of schools all over the country. We hope for all schools – not just in Batang Sadong – in the country to have good educational facilities and infrastructure,” she said when officiating at a Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri for former SK Abang Kadir Gedong students here recently.

Nancy Shukri hopes the people of Batang Sadong parliamentary area remain united as was their custom.

The event was also attended by E-commerce Assistant Minister Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.