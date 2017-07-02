No new cases of rabies so far, says Health Dept director

KUCHING: The three young rabies victims from Serian District are still in critical condition as of this afternoon (July 1).

Sarawak Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim said the three children, two of whom are siblings, are still warded at the Sarawak General Hospital.

She added that there are no new cases of persons testing positive for rabies so far.

“Our team have been on the field (at the affected areas) since last Thursday to detect any active cases of rabies, going from door to door to look for cases of dog bites,” she said when contacted today.

The victims, aged four, six and seven years old, were initially admitted at SGH for suspected viral encephalitis, but more detailed checks found that they were infected with the rabies virus.