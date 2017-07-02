No segregation between male, female passengers during screening – MAHB

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has never implemented, as a policy, any segregation between male and female passengers during the security screening process.

MAHB in a statement on its Facebook account today said, the situation as highlighted by blogger nicootan on June 29 had occurred from time to time on isolated basis as a matter of expediency when there were insufficient number of female aviation security officers on certain shifts.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for security inspection states that security inspection on a passenger must be performed by a personnel of the same gender,” the statement said.

It said MAHB would find ways to make its security screening process more efficient and ensure a more joyful experience for passengers.

“We value the feedback given and we regret any inadvertent inconvenience caused to our passengers,” the statement further said.

The travel and lifestyle blogger had in her blog, nicolekiss.blogspot.my, on June 29 made a posting titled ‘KLIA Implementing Male and Female Segregation During Boarding’.

The posting received various comments from social media users. – Bernama