Not much to report on NCR issue now, says Uggah

KUCHING: There is not much to reveal on the proposal and recommendations put forward by the taskforce on issues relating to Native Customary Rights (NCR) land in the state, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

A meeting, he said, was indeed held on June 29 to study the proposals of the taskforce on the definition of ‘Pulau Galau’ and ‘Pemakai Menoa’.

“Suffice for me to say, they (taskforce) have made good recommendations and were given three weeks to refine it (proposal),” said Uggah when met at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka here yesterday.

The three weeks, he added, was to refine the proposal to ensure that it would be presented properly to the government and Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“The process is on-going but not much we can reveal at the moment as it can lead to a lot of confusion. I wish that every party will be patient, give us time. I am also as impatient as they are, but there are processes that need to be done, and issues to be studied in detail,” he added.

The holistic step taken to address the issue, he said, was vital for the government to produce the right and amicable approach to resolve the perennial issue.

When asked if the bill would be tabled this year or the next, Uggah said it would need to be discussed with the government.

“The government has decided to go for a political solution. The government has, since the time of Tok Nan, decided to go for a political solution. The role of the taskforce is to make recommendations,” he added.

On another note, Uggah said he fully supported the initiative of elected representatives to adopt schools in a bid to improve the proficiency of English language.

“I agree. I am going to adopt, that is good, we have to focus on education in our area. We hope the ministry will take note of all our recomendations especially on the improvement of facilties, including ICT, of schools in the rural areas,” said Uggah.

He added that he would study the situation in his constituency and might adopt more than one school which had poor academic result.