‘Popular Sibu night market can be given new look’

SIBU: It’s high time Sibu night market be given a new image after four decades of existence to draw people from far and near, including foreign tourists.

Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce, Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the market had remained static all this while, with traders continuing with what they have been doing all these years.

“Maybe it’s time for a new image. Bring something modern, creative and innovative for a more conducive environment to trade in. Sibu is a major town with a night market that caters to both locals and tourists. After 44 years, it’s time for a change,” Soon Koh told reporters after officiating at the launch of ‘Pasar Malam Life in Sibu’ at Market Road here on Friday night.

It was organised by United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu Division in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of UCA and Visit Sibu Year (VSY) 2017. Persatuan Tukang Masak Sibu and Sibu Night Market Association were co-organisers.

Soon Koh who is also Second Finance Minister was asked to elaborate on a point in his speech earlier. He said to move in that direction, United People’s Party (UPP) Community Service Board (Sibu) chairman Dato Andrew Wong had come up with a proposal to transform the night market.

“This beautiful creation is designed by the same architect who designed University College of Technology Sarawak’s (UCTS). It’s modern and will not cost Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) anything as there are willing donors.

“This will bring a new chapter to the night market. I ask SMC to reconsider the proposal and give it a bit of thought rather than reject it outright. Unless SMC has a better plan to develop Market Road, this is a good proposal to transform Sibu’s image. It will not just be a place for night trading but attract people from near and far, including foreign tourists. This can be a place to be proud of,” he said.

The Bawang Assan Assemblyman noted that the night market started in 1973 had unique characteristics.

In a recent interview, Andrew said the purpose of a new ‘Pasar Malam’ at Market Road here was to bring it into the 21st century to entice the young population. The idea was to accommodate the present number of stalls, giving sufficient space for tables and chairs per food stall, and for the area to look more organised and spacious.

On another matter, Soon Koh said e-commerce is a trend now and he did not think it would have much impact on night market trading.

Organising chairman Ting Chek Sing and Sibu Night Market Association chairman Wong Toh Sing also spoke at the function, while SMC chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King commented that the night market was a unique feature of the town.

Later at the same venue, Soon Koh and Tiong jointly flagged off the treasure hunt.

Among those present were UCA president Kong Hian Khim and VSY 2017 co-organiser, councillor Wong Hie Ping.