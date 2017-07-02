Rabies cases: Local authorities team up to prevent further outbreaks, says department

KUCHING: The state Department of Veterinary Services will carry out house-to-house survey and also vaccinate the dogs and cats in all affected areas, following three confirmed rabies cases involving children in Serian Division.

According to the department’s acting director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud, this will be done together with the Serian Resident’s Office, District Office and the local authority – the Serian District Council.

“This is important to prevent the spread of rabies into other areas.

“All dog and cat owners in the affected areas are advised to keep their pets within their compound. Strays will be captured and observed for rabies infection,” he said yesterday.

Dr Adrian also pointed out that epidemiological surveillance would be carried out within a 6km radius from the infected areas, in order to monitor and control the possibility of rabies spreading to other areas.

“Control over the entry of animals at all border points by the Veterinary Services Department will be tightened to prevent new sources (foci) of rabies outbreak,” he said.

Dr Adrian said his department was informed by the state Health Department on Friday regarding the three confirmed rabies cases in Serian – one in Kampung Lebur and two in Kampung Paon Rimu Bakung. In this regard, he said his department is taking immediate actions to address this outbreak based on the existing protocols and guidelines for the prevention and control of rabies in the country.

“We are working closely with the Health Department to monitor the situation in the affected areas and to take the necessary control measures.

“Both departments are informing the people in the affected area to seek treatment immediately at Serian Hospital if they have been bitten by dogs, and also to inform the nearest Veterinary offices,” he stressed.

The Department of Veterinary Services has activated its operations room at the state Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa near Muara Tuang. Its hotline numbers are 082-612 949 and 082- 611 607.

According to Dr Adrian, rabies is a zoonotic disease caused by a virus transmitted mainly through dog bites – specifically through the saliva of an infected dog. Infection usually occurs via bite wounds, or infected saliva entering an open cut or wound or mucous membrane, such as those in the mouth, nasal cavity or the eyes.

“Dogs infected with rabies are usually aggressive, showing excessive salivation and may attack human without any provocation.

“The Veterinary Services Department will carry out rabies awareness campaigns via both the print and electronic media,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) will cooperate with the relevant authorities in controlling the spread of rabies.

Its president Dona Drury-Wee said SSPCA had been in contact with Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and also with the Veterinary Services Department since the news of rabies cases broke out.

She added that SSPCA is still awaiting feedback from the relevant authorities on the next course of action to be taken.

She also pointed out that SSPCA ‘is taking rabies (cases) seriously, having even featured ‘Rabies Prevention and Control’ as one of its main topics when it conducted the workshop on ‘Animal Population Management Training’ in August last year.

“We sympathise with the families of three young victims,” she said.