Rabies outbreak in Serian District

Three children from Serian in serious condition tested positive for rabies virus, warded at SGH

KUCHING: A rabies outbreak is detected in Serian District after three children, two of them siblings, were tested positive for rabies virus following laboratory tests on Friday.

As of yesterday, the three victims were being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) intensive care unit here and were reported to be severely ill.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement said the Health Ministry’s Disease Control Division on June 29 received a report from the state Health Department regarding those three cases. He said the victims, aged four, six and seven years old, were initially admitted at SGH for unusual presentation of viral encephalitis.

The first case involved a four-year-old boy from Kampung Paon Sungai Rimu, who was treated as an outpatient at Balai Ringin Health Clinic on June 5.

However, his condition worsened and he developed breathing difficulty with abnormal behaviour intermittently and slightly aggressive with fear of bathing/drinks (hydrophobia). He had had history of dog bite about two to three months prior to the appearance of the symptoms.

The boy was warded at Serian Hospital on June 9, before being referred to SGH for further treatment until now.

The second victim is his six-year-old sister. Her symptoms started with fever on June 12 and she was brought to the same Balai Ringin Health Clinic two days later. She was then brought to Serian Hospital on June 15, before being transferred to SGH the next day for further treatment. The state Health Department is still searching for dog bite history on the girl.

The third case involves a seven-year-old girl from Kampung Lebur, Gedong. She started having fever on June 23 and was brought to Serian Hospital but was treated as outpatient.

However, her condition worsened as she started showing changes in behaviour and was getting aggressive as well as showing signs of hydrophobia.

On June 28, she had seizures at home and was brought straight to SGH by her parents. She had a history of being bitten by dog a month before the symptoms appeared.

Following the incidents, Noor Hisham said the state Health Department had implemented control and prevention steps such as opening operations room to monitor the situation and control the outbreak, strengthen the dog and wild animal bite surveillance, and provide sufficient stockpile of rabies vaccine.

On behalf of the Health Ministry, Noor Hisham advised members of the public living in Serian District to take preventive steps, such as getting immediate treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital if they were bitten by an aggressive pet dog or stray dog.

He also asked dog owners to ensure their pets get anti-rabies injection at the nearest veterinary clinic and prevent any contact with stray dogs.

If the pet dog is ill or show signs of aggressiveness, he (dog owner) must immediately refer their dogs to the nearest veterinary clinic and report the matter to the local offices of Veterinarian Services Department.

“Please report to the local authorities or councils if there are many stray dogs in your area. Always maintain high personal hygiene by washing your hands with soap after you come in contact with your pet dog,” he said.

He said the Health Ministry also wished to remind those living in districts close to the border with Kalimantan Indonesia to increase surveillance of dog bites in their respective places.

“The Health Ministry will work closely with the Veterinary Services Department and other relevant agencies to ensure the spread of rabies virus is under control, and to ensure no further transmission of the disease,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sabah government has cancelled all licences issued by the Department of Veterinary Services and Animal Industry (DOVSAI) for the import of dogs, cats and other live animals from Sarawak or any infected areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Yahya Hussin, who is also Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry, said that so far there were no cases of rabies reported in Sabah.

“I believe this is the first reported case in East Malaysia and I am relieved to say that Sabah is still free from rabies. In this respect, I have instructed the Department of Veterinary Services and Animal Industry (DOVSAI) to step up monitoring and take vigilant measures to prevent entry of live animals especially dogs and cats,” he said.

He added that to stress on the seriousness of this situation, all licences issued by DOVSAI for the import of dogs, cats and other live animals from Sarawak or any infected areas were now cancelled or voided and would be denied entry into Sabah.

“I believe all entry points have been notified to tighten veterinary inspection. I urge the Health Department to continue their collaboration with DOVSAI to report all cases of humans bitten by dogs.

“I also urge the public to report any suspicious dog behaviour to the nearest DOVSAI office, particularly at border towns,” Yahya said.