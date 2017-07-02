Rabies: Serian residents relate encounter with friendly-turned-fierce dogs

SERIAN: A senior citizen here was thankful that he had sought prompt treatment after being bitten by a friend’s friendly-turned-fierce dog.

Relating the incident, Tatag Jan, 76, said it happened a week before Gawai Dayak (June 1).

“I went to a friend’s house to discuss about borrowing a lorry. When I reached the house around 7pm or 8pm, my friend’s dog which was normally very friendly, suddenly lunged and bit me on my left ankle.

“Upon returning home, I cleaned and apply ‘minyak gamat’ on the wound. But I was also thinking, the behaviour of the dog was not normal, so I decided to seek treatment at Serian Hospital,” he told Bernama.

Thankfully, he said, he did not experience any adverse effect after that.

Edwin Kevin, in his 30s, who resides at Kampung Paon Sungai Rimu, located about 80 kilometres from Kuching City, said a week before the Gawai celebrations, his son aged seven years was playing outside their house when a neighbour’s dog suddenly came and attack him.

“The dog was not acting normally and kept going round to get at my son despite being chased away,” he recalled.

Edwin said he also decided quickly to bring his son to Serian Hospital for treatment.

“Luckily I did that. He had a slight fever after getting treatment but is fine now,” he said.

Meanwhile, motorcycle mechanic Herman Linus, in his 30s, said he exterminated three dogs in May.

“Two were adult dogs and one was a puppy. I had to do it because they appeared to have symptoms of the disease.

“One of the adult dogs was always sauntering near the route used by children to school. I decided to get rid of them before any untoward incident could happen,” he said.

According to a global pet health information source, PetMD, there are two forms of rabies: paralytic and furious.

In the early symptom (prodomal) stage of rabies infection, the dog will show only mild signs of central nervous system abnormalities. This stage will last from one to three days.

Most dogs will then progress to either the furious stage, the paralytic stage, or a combination of the two, while others succumb to the infection without displaying any major symptoms.

Furious rabies is characterised by extreme behavioral changes, including overt aggression and attack behaviour. Paralytic rabies, also referred to as dumb rabies, is characterised by weakness and loss of coordination, followed by paralysis. – Bernama