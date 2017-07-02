Rep all for move to boost students’ English proficiency

SIBU: Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang welcomes every effort by the state government to improve English proficiency among students.

She was commenting on the call by Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research for cooperation from all 82 elected representatives to support the government’s pilot programme aimed at encouraging teachers and students to communicate in English.

“We would surely do our part in its implementation, especially after having raised this issue in several DUN (State Legislative Assembly) sittings before.

“But before we could participate, we need to know in detail how the mechanism would work,” said Chang, calling for clearer guidelines.

“We need to know if we, the elected representatives, have the full authority and mandate to liaise, brainstorm and direct the adopted schools in the implementation of the programme.”

Chang also questioned if the DUN members would be given the freedom to suggest and organise activities related to the implementation of the project; also, should there be activity to be held, will the schools be given funds. She said for the project to be successful, there must be teachers who could converse well in English.

“Sadly, there are still many teachers who lack the confidence and ability to speak good English. So if that is the case, how would this programme help?

“I, for one, am very willing and keen to help – but we must know more (about it) first to make sure it would be successful.

“Perhaps the ministry should hold a workshop on it at respective towns to brief all players on how it’s supposed to work,” Chang suggested.