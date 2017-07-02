Reps have started drive to improve English proficiency – Fatimah

KUCHING: Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Fatimah Abdullah says several elected representatives have initiated efforts to improve English proficiency among school children in their constituencies.

“I know of several YBs (elected representatives) who have set up education committees to focus on educational matters in their constituencies.

“It aims to improve general academic performance, specifically the standard of English to pave the way for higher education,” she said when contacted yesterday.

She was asked to comment on the Education, Science and Technological Research Ministry’s effort to seek cooperation from all elected representatives to support its pilot programme that encourages teachers and students to communicate using the English language outside the classroom.

The ministry’s circular dated June 15, 2017 wants all elected representatives to adopt a school in their own constituency to improve English proficiency among young Sarawakians.

Fatimah who is Dalat assemblywoman said she had also set up an education committee in her constituency to encourage the use of English among the young ones.

The committee comprises representatives from the District Education Office, schools as well as community members and parents.

According to her, the education committee engages initiatives such as speaking English outside English lessons and organising English Week.

Schools would also label buildings, plants and others in both Bahasa Malaysia and English language besides conducting assemblies in English.

Last May, Sebuyau assemblyman Datuk Julaihi Narawi said several schools in his constituency had benefitted from the Newspaper in Education (NIE) programme which uses The Borneo Post as a learning tool to improve English proficiency among students.

According to Julaihi, many students in his constituency had improved their command of the English language since he introduced the NIE programme last year.

Under the programme, the Assistant Minister for Coastal Road uses his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant for subscriptions of The Borneo Post for all 19 primary schools and a secondary school in Sebuyau constituency.