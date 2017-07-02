RM100 mln set aside to groom rural entrepreneurs

SIBU: About RM100 million will be set aside as venture capital to groom and empower rural entrepreneurs involved in agriculture sector in the state, says Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The allocation will be placed with the Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development for disbursement next year.

“I have put aside RM100 million for the ministry (of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development). They will use the money for venture capital. This is part of programmes to empower our entrepreneurs, especially those in the agriculture sector. The model is similar to what I have seen in Silicon Valley (US) where venture capitalists take up equity in the business.

“What happen in our agriculture sector is that every year, we have this ‘Peladang Contoh’. They can be groomed as successful entrepreneurs in the field of agriculture. In other words, the Ministry of of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development will take up equity in the business entity and then, be involved in the management of that (agriculture) business until maturity. They (entrepreneurs) can be on their own,” Abang Johari said, adding that the government would then sell back to the owner at par.

“Meaning, they just sell dollar-to-dollar in terms of value equity and then, that will groom business as normal business. With E-Commerce – they can sell their produce direct to the market. It takes about three years to guide them (entrepreneurs),” he said.

Abang Johari told reporters this after making a Hari Raya Aidilfitri visit to Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee at the latter’s house at Kangkong Road here yesterday.

“We are setting aside RM100 million; normally, what we do is we give subsidy. But, instead of giving an outright subsidy we are giving venture capital to them. We maintain the subsidy, but it will be reduced.

“That means we really invest our money in a proper way and at the same time, groom new entrepreneurs. That is why E-Commerce is very important.

“Our modern farmers can sell their produce direct to the market through E-Commerce but we also have to upgrade the logistics.”

For a start, he said a landing strip would be built in the Satok area to allow small planes to land and bring goods direct to airports – enroute to the market.

He said in E-Commerce, production could be programmed taking into account the large potential customer base in India and China.

Meanwhile, after visiting Dr Annuar, Abang Johari next visited Dato Awang Bemee Ali Basah, Igan MP Datuk Abdul Wahab Dolah before ending his visit here at Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce.

The entourage included Abang Johari’s wife Datin Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and his wife Datin Sri Pauline Leong, Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee.